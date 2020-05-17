e-paper
Cricket / More keen on coaching than commentary: Yuvraj Singh opens up on future plans

More keen on coaching than commentary: Yuvraj Singh opens up on future plans

Yuvraj wants to work on players’ mindset, especially in limited-overs cricket.

cricket Updated: May 17, 2020 23:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Yuvraj Singh says he is more inclined towards coaching
Yuvraj Singh says he is more inclined towards coaching(Getty Images)
         

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Sunday expressed his desire to coach, saying he can work on players’ mindset especially in limited-overs cricket which he has bossed for close to decades.

“I will probably start with that (coaching). I am more keen on coaching than doing commentary,” Yuvraj told former England batsman Kevin Pietersen during an Instagram Live chat.

“I have more insight in limited-overs cricket and I can share my knowledge with players coming to bat at No.4, 5, 6 as to what sort of mindset they should have,” said the 38-year old who has helped India win the 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cups with stellar performances.

Yuvraj called time on his illustrious career last year. The left-handed batsman, who played a major role in India’s World Cup campaigns in 2007 and 2011, had previously stated the current Indian team needs a psychologist who can take care of the mental side of players.

“I will probably start by being a mentor and then if it goes well maybe full-time coaching,” said Yuvraj.

Pietersen, who is now into commentary, asked Yuvraj to join him. “I thought I will take a break for a year. Play certain tournaments which makes sense. I will join you guys and learn commentary first. Not sure how I will do as a commentator. So, I will learn from you guys,” said Yuvraj, smiling.

He said he is happily spending time with family at the moment and hopefully will become a father soon. “I am now spending time with family. I spent a lot of time on the park. Hopefully become a father and then come back on the park (coaching or commentary).”

Pietersen also asked about the phase when Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer. “It’s something that you can’t really always express in words. Unfortunately, the moment came when I was at the peak on my career. We had just won the World Cup (2011),” Yuvraj said.

“I was looking forward to play Tests, Sourav (Ganguly) had just retired. I was young so I could get through it. My family went through a tough time. My mother was very supportive. My body was not the same when I came back. But eventually I came back and scored my highest ODI score (150) ever.”

Yuvraj signed off by revealing that he has not trained so much in his entire career like he is doing during this COVID-19 induced lockdown period. “I have not trained so much my entire career, the way I am training in these last two months. I feel this is the best time to get fit,” he said.

