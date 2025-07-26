India bowling coach breaks silence on Kuldeep Yadav snub in England Test series: ‘How can we find balance…’

India's fascination with playing batting all-rounders in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England has led to Kuldeep Yadav warming the bench. Before the five-match series began, one expected the wrist-spinner to weave his magic and spin a web around the hosts to put Bazball to rest. However, he is yet to get a single game and bowling coach Morne Morkel has now finally accepted that the selection of players for the ongoing series is being done keeping batting cover in mind. Kuldeep Yadav is yet to get a game in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. (PTI)

India are down and out in the Manchester Test, which happens to be the fourth match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. England have piled on more than 500 runs, with their lead extending close to 200 after India were bowled out for 358 in the first innings.

England captain Ben Stokes and Liam Dawson are unbeaten on 77 and 21 respectively. No Indian bowler, even Jasprit Bumrah, was able to leave a mark as they were all hit around the park as England made merry. Joe Root smashed his 38th Test century, becoming the second-highest run-scorer in Tests.

After stumps on Day 3, India's bowling coach addressed the press conference, where he eventually broke his silence on the long-standing Kuldeep Yadav snub.

"I think it's finding when he comes in, how we can find balance and how we can get that batting line-up to be a little bit longer and stronger," Morkel told reporters.

“We've seen in the past that we've lost wickets in clumps. Kuldeep is world-class, and he's bowling really well at the moment, so we're trying our best to find ways for him to get in. But unfortunately, with that, just to balance with batting throws it out a little bit,” he added.

‘Need extra batting protection'

The India bowling coach was all for having more batting protection, saying it is the need of the hour when playing against England as the hosts have a history of piling on runs on the board on the flat tracks.

“I do think at the end of the day you need runs on the board, and for us obviously giving that a little bit of extra batting protection, wanting to get totals of 400-plus. You need it against England, especially the way they play, their brand of cricket,” said Morkel.

Morkel also said that Kuldeep Yadav can only get a look in only if the top-six start to score runs more consistently else it is going to be difficult for the spinner to make his way into the playing XI.

“But to be honest, the wicket so far has been dry and it's actually spun a little bit. So that brings Washington into the game. It brings Jadeja into the game. So Kuldeep, we are trying to find a way for him, but it is just more that consistent runs from our top six that we want so that we can bring a guy like Kuldeep in,” he added.

At stumps on Day 3, England's score read 544/7, with the hosts extending their lead to 186.