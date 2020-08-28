MS Dhoni best India captain; up there with Llyod, Brearley, Taylor globally: Greg Chappell

cricket

Former Australia batsman and India head coach Greg Chappell placed the recently-retired MS Dhoni in the same bracket as Clive Llyod, Mike Brearley, Ian Chappell and Mark Taylor and called him one of the most influential leaders of world cricket in the last 50 years.

Chappell who came in as India’s head coach barely months after MS Dhoni had made his ODI debut in December 2004 in Bangladesh, said Dhoni is the best Indian captain he has seen.

“In my opinion, he is the best Indian captain that I have seen and I would put him in the highest bracket of captains and leaders in the game in my experience. He is up there with Michael Brearley, Ian Chappell, Mark Taylor, and Clive Lloyd as the most inspirational captains of the past 50 years,” Chappell told IANS.

Chappell who was India head coach from 2005 to 2007, said the standout feature of Dhoni was his confidence and directness.

“The outstanding feature was his self-belief. He stood out amongst his peers with his confidence and his directness. MS was not interested in ‘games’. He liked to be dealt with in a direct way and he responded in kind,” Chappell added.

The former Australia great said Dhoni was always clear about the things he knew he could pull off.

“My experience with Dhoni the cricketer and Dhoni the person were positive. He was very easy to work with because he was open and forthright. There was no false modesty with Dhoni; if he thought he could do something, he was confident enough to say that he could.

“I enjoyed Dhoni’s humour and cheeky manner. He was a good competitor who loved a challenge. I enjoyed challenging him to be the best player that he could be.

“He exceeded any expectations that I had and he may have exceeded his own expectations. It is a great credit to him that he utilised his immense skills to become one of the great all-rounders of his era and an inspirational leader,” Chappell added.

Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15th, is expected to return to the cricket field as the leader of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020, which is slated to begin from September 19 in the UAE.