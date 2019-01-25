MS Dhoni in Royal Rumble? WWE asks fans for their opinion 

The Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) calender and it is well known for its unpredictability. The marquee match features 30 superstars who fight it out for a spot in the main event of WWE Wrestlemania and the event is well known for surprise returns and debuts.

With the event taking place on Sunday, WWE decided to ask its fans in a Twitter poll whether former India skipper MS Dhoni should enter the Royal Rumble match.

“Countdown to 1️⃣0️⃣- Cue the music 🎶- Surprise entry to the rumble... @msdhoni India, do you want to see our very own Mahi enter the #RoyalRumble match this Monday?,” they tweeted.

- Countdown to 1️⃣0️⃣

- Cue the music 🎶

- Surprise entry to the rumble... @msdhoni



India, do you want to see our very own Mahi enter the #RoyalRumble match this Monday? — WWE (@WWEIndia) January 23, 2019

Dhoni’s heroics in the recently-concluded three-match one-day international series in Australia earned him a lot of praise around the world and WWE’s Paul Heyman also decided to joined in on the fun.

Dhoni scored three fifties in as many games to guide India to a 2-1 win over Australia, a first for the visitors in a bilateral ODI series Down Under. Dhoni was at the crease, scoring the crucial runs as India won the second and third ODIs and his match-finishing skills have fans and pundits singing his praises.

International Cricket Council’s (ICC) official Twitter account posted, “Eat. Sleep. Finish games. Repeat. Life as @msdhoni.”, with a picture of a beaming Dhoni.

My most (in)sincere compliments to @cricketworldcup for promoting the amazing @msdhoni by paraphrasing my mantra for @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Our royalties may be paid in cash, check, stock or cryptocurrency. https://t.co/sGtIALzso1 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 18, 2019

Heyman replied to the tweet, calling Dhoni ‘amazing’ but cheekily asked for royalty from the ICC for their paraphrasing of his mantra “Eat Sleep Conquer Repeat.” for the legendary WWE wrestler and UFC star Brock Lesnar.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 14:27 IST