Updated: Mar 16, 2020 19:49 IST

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) being postponed till April 15, Chennai Super Kings called off their preparatory camp at Chepauk Stadium on Sunday. CSK skipper MS Dhoni left the state amid huge fanfare and returned home to Ranchi. Now, videos on social media have emerged from Ranchi showing what the former India captain is doing in his hometown with the IPL camp being called off.

In one of the videos shared on Twitter, Dhoni, who is known for carrying out a rigorous work regime, was seen playing badminton in the JSCA International Stadium Complex in the city.

No day off for fitness freak MS Dhoni, as he resumes badminton session in Ranchi.😇🔥 #FitnessFreak #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/z1ZDVHRkCa — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) March 16, 2020

In another video that was shared on Instagram, the 38-year-old was seen riding a motorcycle while being surrounded by fans from Ranchi, who were seen clicking selfies with the cricketer.

Meanwhile, the eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have called off their respective pre-tournament camps till further notice, three days after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a suspension of the cash-rich event from March 29 to April 15. Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday deferred their training camp, which was scheduled to begin on March 21, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country. Three-time champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings as well as Kolkata Knight Riders have already cancelled their camps.

“Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone involved, the RCB Training Camp scheduled to start on the 21st of March has been deferred until further notice. We request everyone to follow the guidelines provided by the Health Ministry and stay safe,” RCB tweeted.