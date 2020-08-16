e-paper
MS Dhoni retires |'I realised this guy has power': Irfan Pathan recalls his first memory of MSD

MS Dhoni retires |‘I realised this guy has power’: Irfan Pathan recalls his first memory of MSD

Dhoni is India's most accomplished captain after leading his country to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy. He also managed to make India the number one team in Test cricket. He is the only captain to win all major ICC tournaments.

cricket Updated: Aug 16, 2020 12:36 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Irfan Pathan and MS Dhoni.
Irfan Pathan and MS Dhoni.(BCCI)
         

Mahendra Singh Dhoni surprised the world when he announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Dhoni posted a video of his career highlights on Instagram while announcing his retirement. “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” Dhoni said.

Dhoni is India’s most accomplished captain after leading his country to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy. He also managed to make India the number one team in Test cricket. He is the only captain to win all major ICC tournaments.

Tributes have poured in from all corners for Dhoni with everyone lauding his achievements. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan recalled the time when he saw the talents of MS Dhoni for the first time.

“My first memory of Dhoni obviously was playing in Bangladesh, when he got run out on zero. But even before that, I played a practice game against him when he just came fresh from India A tour,” Irfan Pathan told CricketNext.

“We were playing in Bangalore and I bowled a bouncer to him and he smashed that bouncer even though I had a deep square leg. It went only for one run but I realised that this guy has power, that’s my first memory of Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” he added.

“The best moment with him was obviously winning the T20 World Cup together. On and off the field, we had so many great memories. We had quite a few meals together. There used to be a time before 2007 when we hardly missed a meal, we always used to eat together,” he said.

The cricketing world can witness the return of Dhoni at the 2020 Indian Premier League where he is expected to lead Chennai Super Kings.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

