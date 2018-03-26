 MS Dhoni’s guidance will be key for India for 2019 World Cup success: Virender Sehwag | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 26, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

MS Dhoni’s guidance will be key for India for 2019 World Cup success: Virender Sehwag

MS Dhoni’s guidance to youngsters in the Indian cricket team will be vital for the team’s success in the 2019 World Cup, reckons Virender Sehwag.

cricket Updated: Mar 26, 2018 20:18 IST
MS Dhoni will be the key for India if they have to win the 2019 World Cup in England, says Virender Sehwag.
MS Dhoni will be the key for India if they have to win the 2019 World Cup in England, says Virender Sehwag.(Getty Images)

Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels that the men-in-blue can lift the 50-over World Cup title in England and Wales next year if the youngsters train under the guidance of the seasoned MS Dhoni, who was instrumental in getting the cup home in 2011.

“As a youngster, I played my first World Cup 2003 with Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble and they were helping me out,” Sehwag said during a panel discussion at the Global Indian International School (GIIS) here on Sunday.

“These youngsters have a very good senior player like Dhoni who can teach and guide them on how to prepare themselves for the 2019 World Cup,” the flamboyant opener added.

Sharing his experience of being a part of the 2011 World Cup winning squad, the explosive right-hander said: “Two years before the event, we had a team meeting where we decided that we will treat every game at the 2011 World Cup as a knock out game. If we lose, we are out of the World Cup. That’s how we prepared ourselves.”

Sehwag also spoke on a variety of topics at the panel discussion including the significance of data analytics in sports and the need to encourage young talent through scholarships.

Earlier, in a 30-minute speech, he had shared his life experiences with the audience comprising students, teachers, parents and employees of GIIS.

GIIS co-founder and executive chairman Atul Temurnikar was also present on the occasion.

more from cricket
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you