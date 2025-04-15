MS Dhoni spotted limping as unseen post-game footage after LSG win sparks fear; fans ask ‘If he’s ruled out too then...'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni produced a match-winning performance on Monday against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium. He smashed a quickfire 26 off 11 as the sea of yellow at Lucknow's home ground went bonkers and effected three dismissals with the gloves in the opening innings. The performance helped Chennai Super Kings end their losing streak, beating Lucknow by five wickets. Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni runs between the wickets during an IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (PTI)

Chennai fans rejoiced at their first win in five games, having won their only match against Mumbai Indians in their season opener last month; unseen footage from the post-game proceedings sparked a significant fear among them.

In a video that went viral on social media after the match, Dhoni was seen limping as he walked behind teammate Ravindra Jadeja when the players were on their way out of the venue. The sight left fans thinking if another big injury rule-out is on the cards. Chennai earlier lost their regular captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, to an injury that ruled him out for the rest of the season. 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre was picked as his replacement.

Dhoni's struggle with knee injury

Notably, the 43-year-old underwent knee surgery two years ago, right after the end of IPL 2023, and spent the rest of the year recovering before returning to action last year in the IPL. His knee had also troubled him last year when footage of him putting a kneecap before walking out to bat went viral on social media.

Earlier this season, Chennai head coach Stephen Fleming addressed the issue as well, explaining that it was the reason Dhoni did not bat higher up the order.

"It's a time thing - MS judges it," Fleming had said after Chennai's loss against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. "His knees aren't what they used to be. He's moving OK, but there's still an attrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick, so he will gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game's in the balance, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. It's about balancing that. I said last year he's too valuable and leadership wise to throw him in after nine or 10 overs - he's never done that. From around 13/14 he's looking to go depending on who is in."