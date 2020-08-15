MS Dhoni Test, ODI and T20I runs, highest score, average, strike rate, catches and stumpings

cricket

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 22:45 IST

MS Dhoni has his unique way of doing everything. It was but obvious that the person who has played cricket, led India to world titles, kept wickets and finished matches from nowhere in a manner known only to him, will choose a different way of biding adieu. There was no press conference, no tweet, no video message but a two and half minute video on Instagram with a song by Mukesh, that announced the retirement of Dhoni from international cricket.

“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired,” Dhoni posted on his instagram handle and that was it. An international career of close to 16 years was summed up through that video filled with photographs and memories of his journey.

The world will remember Dhoni as one of the best finishers of cricket and perhaps the greatest Indian captain who won three world titles for the country.

Here is a statistical highlights of Dhoni’s outstanding career.

MS Dhoni Test stats

It might not strike immediately but Dhoni had actually announced his Test retirement close to six years ago in December 2014. Dhoni’s laurels in the whites are nothing short of brilliant. He has played 90 Tests for India - the most by a wicket-keeper. In the 144 innings that he has batted, Dhoni scored 4876 runs at an average of 38.09. Dhoni has six Test hundreds to his name and till date remains the only Indian wicket keeper to score a double hundred in Test cricket which also happens to be his highest Test score (224) which came against Australia .

He has taken 256 catches and inflicted 38 stumpings in Test cricket.

MS Dhoni ODI stats

Dhoni is certain to go down as one of the best ODI cricketers ever. His numbers in the one-dayers are nothing short of phenomenal. In the 350 ODIs that he has played, he has batted 297 times. Dhoni has scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.58 and at a strike rate of 87.56.Dhoni has 10 hundreds with 183 against Sri Lanka being his best. He has hit 78 sixes and 544 fours in ODIs.

Dhoni has taken 321 catches and inflicted 123 stumpings

MS Dhoni T20I stats

Dhoni’s record as a T20I batsman is a bit pale compared to his ODI and IPL numbers but he is still India’s most successful wicket-keeper batsman in the shortest format of the game. In 98 T20Is, Dhoni has scored 1617 runs at an average of 37.16 and at a strike rate of 126.13. Dhoni’s highest score is 56. He has hit 52 sixes and 116 fours in T20Is.