MS Dhoni visits iconic Deori temple ahead of Australia series

Ahead of the upcoming three-match one-day international series against Australia, wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni paid a visit to Ranchi’s iconic Deori temple.

It is a ritual for Dhoni to visit the famous temple in his hometown ahead of important series. He has been a regular at the temple since his international debut in 2004 and the latest trip comes in the lead up to the ODI series Down Under.

The former India captain missed out on T20 international selection for the visit of West Indies last year as well as the three T20s that preceded the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia. Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant got the nod ahead of the veteran wicket-keeper.

However, he will be back in the Indian side during the ODIs that will follow the ongoing fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Dhoni will also be a part of India’s tour of New Zealand, where they will play five ODIs and three T20 internationals.

Karthik is the other wicket-keeper in the Indian squad for the the two upcoming series apart from Dhoni. However, Dhoni will feature behind the stumps and is set to play in the 2019 World Cup in England.

Dhoni endured a difficult 2018, garnering 275 runs from his 20 ODIs at a paltry average of 25, and failed to reach a fifty. However, the 2007 T20 and 2011 World Cup–winning captain will look to nail down his place in the limited overs Indian squads with starring performances in Australia and New Zealand.

India will play their first ODI against Australia at the SCG on 12 January at the SCG, while the first ODI against New Zealand will be played on 23 January in Napier.

