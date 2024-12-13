Mumbai Indians appoint Carl Hopkinson as fielding coach for IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians have announced a new addition to the backroom staff ahead of IPL 2025, with English fielding coach Carl Hopkinson set to take over responsibilities as the franchise looks to get back to winning ways in the IPL. England's World Cup-winning fielding coach Carl Hopkinson will be joining the Mumbai Indians camp ahead of IPL 2025.(Getty Images)

Hopkinson joins a coaching team that will be welcoming back Mahela Jayawardene as head coach, with the Sri Lankan great having led Mumbai to three titles in his first stint and now stepping back into this role as MI look to hit the refresh button after a wooden spoon performance in the previous season.

Hopkinson is one of the most experienced and successful coaches on the circuit, having been part of the England men’s team white ball setup during their phenomenal run in ODIs and T20Is across the last decade. Hopkinson spent seven years with England, helping the team lift the 2019 ODI World Cup title before adding another to the cabinet with a T20 World Cup win in 2022.

MI look for reboot after 10th-place finish

MI announced that Hopkinson will be replacing Kiwi coach James Pamment, who had been part of the MI dugout since 2018. Pamment was part of the coaching staff as MI lifted the trophy in consecutive seasons in 2019 and 2020, but will be moved on as MI looks to recover from an unsuccessful cycle between 2022 and 2024.

Along with Pamment, Mark Boucher is also making way, with the head coach of two years having overseen one of Mumbai’s poorer seasons in the IPL and relieved of his duties in favour of the experienced and clinical Jayawardene. The Sri Lankan is also expected to keep two Mumbai legends on board, in the form of Keiron Pollard as batting coach and Lasith Malinga as bowling coach.

Mumbai heads into the 2025 IPL season with much of their core intact, as Hardik Pandya will captain a team that still has access to phenomenal names in Indian cricket such as himself, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and a rising star in Tilak Varma. Mumbai also onboarded strong overseas players such as Will Jacks and Trent Boult in the auction, also keeping an eye on the future with the purchase of exciting Afghan mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar.