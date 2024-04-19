 Mumbai Indians no match for CSK in race for most valuable IPL brand; where does Virat Kohli-powered RCB stand? | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
Mumbai Indians no match for CSK in race for most valuable IPL brand; where does Virat Kohli-powered RCB stand?

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 19, 2024 04:00 PM IST

Check out which of the 10 IPL franchises has the highest brand value

Each franchise within the IPL carries immense brand value, reflecting their popularity, fan base, and commercial partnerships. Based on figures from Brand Finance, let's delve into the brand value of each IPL team, exploring the factors that contribute to their unique appearance:

Chennai Super Kings player MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians player Rohit Sharma greet each other at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium(PTI)
Chennai Super Kings player MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians player Rohit Sharma greet each other at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium(PTI)

Mumbai Indians (MI) - Leading the Pack (Brand Value: $87 Million)

Dominant Performance: MI boasts the most IPL titles (5), fostering a winning legacy and attracting sponsors.

Star Power: Owning iconic players like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah boosts global recognition and fan following.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Loyalty Reigns Supreme (Brand Value: $81 Million)

Die-hard fans: CSK boasts a massive, dedicated fanbase ("Yellow Army") that fuels their success. •

Dhoni's magic: MS Dhoni's leadership and legendary status are a huge asset.

Winning formula: Experienced management has built a stable and consistently winning team.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Entertainment and Innovation (Brand Value: $78.6 Million)

Aggressive Style: KKR's brand image reflects their aggressive batting and fielding style, appealing to a younger audience.

King Khan's Touch: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's ownership attracts major media buzz.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Virat Kohli's Magnetism (Brand Value: $69.8 Million)

Kohli's Star Power: Virat Kohli's immense popularity draws a global fanbase.

Strong Fan Engagement: RCB actively engages fans through social media and community initiatives, building loyalty.

Delhi Capitals (DC) - A Capital City Powerhouse (Brand Value: $64.1 Million)

Capital Fanbase: DC leverages Delhi's passionate cricket fans to build a strong local following.

Evolving Identity: The franchise, previously Delhi Daredevils, has undergone a rebranding with a sharper focus on Delhi's heritage.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Orange Army's Fan Power (Brand Value: $48.2 Million)

Orange Army: SRH's passionate "Orange Army" fans fuel their rise.

Emerging Market Appeal: Hyderabad is a rapidly growing city, positioning SRH as a team representing India's economic future.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Tradition Meets Glamour (Brand Value: $45.3 Million)

Celebrity Ownership: Co-owned by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, PBKS leverages a touch of glamour and celebrity appeal.

Emerging Player Focus: Investing in young Punjabi talent creates a local connection and fosters future stars.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Royal Legacy and Innovation (Brand Value: $42 Million)

Royal Heritage: RR embraces its royal heritage through pink colors.

Focus on Analytics: RR is known for employing data analytics to build a strong and innovative playing strategy.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) & Gujarat Titans (GT) - The IPL's Fresh Faces

In the previous season, Lucknow Super Giants (Brand Value: $47 Million) was the fastest-growing franchise with 48 per cent growth, followed by Gujarat Titans (Brand Value: $65.4 Million), which grew its value by 38 per cent.

