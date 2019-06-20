Mumbai Indians’ pacer Rasikh Salam banned for age fudging

Rasikh Salam, the J&K pace bowler, has been banned for two years for age discrepancy. He was withdrawn from the India U-19 squad for the one-day tri-series to be held in England from July 21. He is being replaced by Prabhat Maurya.

“Rasikh has been banned by the BCCI for two years following a discrepancy—submission of faulty birth certificate,” BCCI said in a release. The 17-year-old played U-19, Ranji Trophy and limited-overs matches for J&K in the recent first-class season and was also picked by Mumbai Indians for ~20 lakh for the IPL.

He became only the second J&K player to play in the IPL after captain Parvez Rasool.

In MI’s first game of the season, against Delhi Capitals, he was given the new ball instead of Jasprit Bumrah. However, that was to be the only match for him and he bowled his full quota of four overs, going for 42 runs, although impressing with pace and troubling the openers briefly.

The right-arm bowler has taken seven wickets and scored 45 runs in the two first-class games he has played. Former India pacer Irfan Pathan, who was mentoring J&K, had told HT that he saw shades of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in Salam.

“I am shocked by the news. He is such a talented player,” said J&K teammate Parvez Rasool.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 09:42 IST