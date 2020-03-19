‘My focus is on...’: AB de Villiers speaks out on T20 World Cup hopes

cricket

Refusing to end speculations related to coming out of retirement and playing in the T20 World Cup, South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers has stated that his entire focus is currently on the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 13th edition of the cash-rich league is scheduled to start from April 15, which was pushed back from March 29 due to coronavirus threat.

De Villiers called time on his illustrious career in 2018 but made a sensational u-turn and made himself available for ICC World Cup 2019. He wasn’t included in the South African squad for the showpiece event then, however, reports are now circulating that Mr 360 degree could don the jersey of Proteas once more in this year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Let’s wait and see what happens,” De Villiers was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“My focus is on the Indian Premier League at the moment and helping Royal Challengers Bangalore realise our full potential.”

“Then we will sit down and have a look at the rest of the year and see what is possible,” he added.

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher had earlier stated that they can consider de Villiers for the T20 World Cup provided he is in good form and makes himself available for the tournament.

“He’s a discussion in the media and in the public but he is no discussion for me. I have had chats with him and we will probably know pretty soon what’s going to happen with him. Like I said from day one when I took over, if we are going to a World Cup, I would like to have our best players there,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Boucher as saying.

“If AB is in good form and he is raring to go and he makes himself available for the time we have asked him to be available; if he is the best man for the job, then he must go. It’s not about egos or anything like that, it’s about sending your best team to the World Cup to try and win that competition,” he added.