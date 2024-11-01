New Zealand batters struggle to catch their breath, call for umbrellas during drinks to tackle Mumbai's severe humidity

Mumbai is known for its humidity, and whenever a cricket match is played in the region, you can see players struggling to grapple with the heat. The ongoing third Test of the three-match series between India and New Zealand is no different. The third and final Test got underway on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium, and players from both the teams, are struggling with the Mumbai heat and humidity. The umpires are having to call drinks break after every 10-12 overs, and you can just imagine the kind of humidity in Mumbai right now. New Zealand's batters Will Young and Tom Latham at drinks break during the first day of the third Test. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI11_01_2024_000054A)(PTI)

Whenever the drinks break is being called, the non-playing members from both the teams have been carrying cold towels, chairs, and drinks.

The shirts of Daryl Mitchell and Will Young have also been completely drenched with sweat, and the players from both India and New Zealand are having to right it out against Mumbai heat as well.

Daryl Mitchell's running between the wickets has also been hampered due to the Mumbai humidity, and he is not able to scamper through for quick runs.

Daryl Mitchell, Will Young frustrate India

Rohit Sharma and co managed to take three Kiwi wickets in the first session of Day 1 of the ongoing third Test but Daryl Mitchell and Will Young led New Zealand's fightback as they put on 87 runs for the fourth wicket.

The much-needed breakthrough was provided by Ravindra Jadeja as he dismissed Will Young in the 45th over of the innings. Will Young was not able to cover the late spin, and as a result, he ended up giving a simple catch to skipper Rohit, who was positioned at the first slip.

In the very same over, Ravindra Jadeja removed wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell, to give Indian an upper hand.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final Test. In the first session, Akash Deep first removed Devon Conway, and then Washington Sundar struck twice, to dismiss Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra.

New Zealand have already won the series after gaining victories in the first and second Test. This is the first time in 12 years that India have lost a home Test series.

India had previously lost the home Test series in 2012 against England. Incidently, this was the last time that India also suffered a defeat at the Wankhede Stadium, when it comes to Tests.

India are yet to lose a Test match in Wankhede after 2012. If Rohit Sharma and co want to make it to the final of the World Test Championship, then the side needs to win four out of their remaining six matches.