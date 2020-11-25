e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / New Zealand’s Greg Barclay elected ICC chairman

New Zealand’s Greg Barclay elected ICC chairman

Greg Barclay was a director of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2015 and is a former board member and chairman of the Northern Districts Cricket Association. Greg is also an experienced company director holding board positions with various New Zealand and Australian companies.

cricket Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 06:23 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New ICC chairman Greg Barclay
New ICC chairman Greg Barclay(Twitter/ICC)
         

New Zealand’s Greg Barclay was elected as the new independent chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) after a second round of voting. He succeeds India’s Shashank Manohar who stepped down earlier this year.

Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, has been a director of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) since 2012 and is currently NZC’s representative on the board of the International Cricket Council. He will step down from his position at NZC to lead the ICC in an independent capacity.

He was a director of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2015 and is a former board member and chairman of the Northern Districts Cricket Association. Greg is also an experienced company director holding board positions with various New Zealand and Australian companies.

Commenting on his appointment Greg Barclay said: “It is an honour to be elected as the Chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support. I hope we can come together to lead the sport and emerge from the global pandemic in a strong position and poised for growth.

“I look forward to working in partnership with our Members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket. I take my position as a custodian of the game very seriously and am committed to working on behalf of all 104 ICC Members to create a sustainable future for our sport.

“I’d like to thank Imran Khwaja for his leadership as acting ICC Chair during a difficult period for the game and I look forward to continuing a close working relationship with him in the future.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passes away due to Covid-19 complications
Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passes away due to Covid-19 complications
Delhi air quality may hit severe zone again
Delhi air quality may hit severe zone again
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Several last-minute additions to CPWD’s makeover plan for central secretariat buildings
Several last-minute additions to CPWD’s makeover plan for central secretariat buildings
Centre may set a high bar for auto cos to secure PLI sops
Centre may set a high bar for auto cos to secure PLI sops
HTLS 2020: The Covid-19 pandemic and the shift in domestic politics
HTLS 2020: The Covid-19 pandemic and the shift in domestic politics
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In