No Babar, no Rizwan, but India on alert: Pakistan's five fresh faces in Asia Cup that can challenge defending champions

India have enjoyed dominant success over Pakistan in recent times whenever the two teams have faced each other in multi-nation tournaments. However, things have changed big time in Pakistan cricket ahead of Asia Cup 2025, with senior batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan completely ostracised from the T20I format and the management backing young guns to play the fearless approach. The duo was left out of the T20I scheme of things after last year's World Cup, where Pakistan were eliminated from the group stage. Abrar Ahmed challenged Shubman Gill last time when India faced Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025.(AP)

With Salman Ali Agha as the new skipper, the upcoming Asia Cup will be a good tune-up for Pakistan to analyse the young squad's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will enter the multi-nation tournament as the favourites, but they will be wary of the new faces in the Pakistan squad.

Here are the players to watch out for from the Pakistan team for India:

1. Hasan Nawaz: The 23-year-old batter made his T20I debut earlier this year, and Pakistan has shown big faith in him in the initial matches. He started off his career in the worst possible way with back-to-back ducks in the first two matches, but didn't take much time after that to bounce back and smashed a century in his third T20I. The Pakistan team backed him for his ferocious batting so far in the early days of his career, as he currently holds the strike rate of 174.13 after 16 T20Is.

2. Saim Ayub: The left-handed batter has been touted as the next big thing in Pakistan cricket, but he has yet to face India. He has played 38 T20Is and scored 788 runs. His strike rate—138.73—is not astonishing like others, but he definitely has the quality to take on a quality bowling attack. He is also a handy part-time spin bowling option for Salman Ali Agha in the UAE conditions.

3. Mohammad Haris: The right-hander is at last receiving regular opportunities in T20Is after Pakistan opted to look beyond Rizwan and Babar. He struck a century against Bangladesh in June but has since battled with form. The Asia Cup now offers him a crucial stage to prove himself and secure his spot.

4. Sufiyan Muqeem – The left-arm wrist spinner brings a different dimension to Pakistan’s attack, especially in UAE conditions where spin could play a key role. Although he hasn’t enjoyed consistent opportunities in recent years, India’s past struggles against unfamiliar spinners make Muqeem a potential surprise weapon Pakistan may consider unleashing in Dubai.

5. Abrar Ahmed: The right-arm spinner made his mark in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, dismissing Shubman Gill and giving him a fiery send-off. Though he drew criticism for that celebration, all eyes will be on the rematch with Gill when the two teams meet again in a high-stakes contest.