No bilateral sporting ties with Pak, Asia Cup gets govt nod

New Delhi: India severed all bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan but will continue to compete against its neighbours in multilateral international events, the sports ministry announced on Thursday. Subsequently, the Indian cricket team can participate in the T20 Asia Cup in the UAE starting on September 9. India will play Pakistan in Dubai on September 14. FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 23, 2025 Pakistan's Babar Azam in action REUTERS/Satish Kumar/File Photo (REUTERS)

Relations between the countries deteriorated sharply this year following an intense four-day military conflict—their worst standoff in decades—that killed more than 70 people in missile, drone and artillery fire on both sides. The conflict was triggered by the April 22 terror attack on civilians in Kashmir that New Delhi accused Pakistan of backing.

India’s match against Pakistan will be the first between the countries since the standoff.

India’s Policy Towards International Sporting Events released on Thursday states, “In so far as bilateral sports events are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India. With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons. It is also relevant to take into account India’s emergence as a credible venue to host international sports events.

“Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India,” the policy document added.

It says India’s approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its “overall policy in dealing with that country”.

“It was important to draw a policy regarding sporting ties with Pakistan considering the recent happenings. India will not compete in any bilateral events,” said a sports ministry official.

The government has faced a barrage of questions over sporting relations with Pakistan in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Keeping in mind India’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympics and the 2030 Commonwealth Games, it will have to respect the International Olympic Charter that safeguard countries from being excluded from sports on the basis of “racial, religious or political reasons or by reason of other forms of discrimination”.

For this reason, the Pakistan hockey team was invited to play in the Asia Cup that will be held in Rajgir, Bihar from August 29. However, Pakistan have refused to travel to India for the competition. And they will also not travel to India for the Women’s ODI World Cup starting on September 30. They will play their matches in Colombo.

“If they don’t want to come it is their choice. We took the stand going by the international Olympic Charter and we will follow the same in future,” said the ministry official.

He also said for multilateral sporting events hosted in Pakistan, India will put “safety and security of athletes” first. “This parameter will not change. It is up to us to send the team to Pakistan in such events.”

The new policy also said the country will be positioned as a “preferred destination for hosting international sporting events.”

The visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of international federations shall be simplified. For office-bearers of international sports governing bodies, “a multi-entry visa shall be granted on priority basis for the duration of their official tenure, subject to a maximum period of five years. This shall facilitate their smooth movement into and within the country, in accordance with international norms.”

“Due protocol and courtesies, as per established practice, shall be extended to the Heads of international sports governing bodies during their visits to India.”

BCCI elections

The government is keen to draw the structures of the National Sports Governance Act as soon as possible to ensure that elections of sports federations are held as per the new laws. The BCCI elections are scheduled next month. As per the new law passed in parliament this week, federation elections will be held by the National Sports Election Panel that will be constituted by the government as per the provisions of the Act.

Federations will have to align their constitution as per the bill. Under the Act an executive body of NSF can have a maximum of 15 members, with representation of sportspersons, including four women representatives. Since 2016, BCCI has followed the recommendations of the RM Lodha Commission as directed by the Supreme Court.

“We want to notify the Act and form all the panels as early as possible. The process has already started. We want to ensure that elections should be held following the provisions of the new sports laws,” said a sports ministry official.