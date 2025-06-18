No Jacob Bethell, Chris Woakes returns from injury as England name XI for 1st Test vs India in Headingley

England have finalised their playing XI for the first Test against India at Headingley, opting for stability over experimentation as vice-captain Ollie Pope retains the No. 3 spot, while Jacob Bethell misses out on a spot. The decision comes as England prepare to launch their World Test Championship campaign with the five-Test series against Shubman Gill's men; the clash precedes another high-stakes series, the Ashes, scheduled to begin Down Under in November. England's Ben Stokes with Joe Root during a Test against West Indies last year(Action Images via Reuters)

Pope’s inclusion comes despite persistent questions around his returns against top-tier opposition. While he struck a commanding 171 in the previous Test against Zimbabwe, his record against India is hardly impressive. In four matches on home soil against India, he averages 21 with 147 runs to his name.

Bethell, 21, had emerged as a possible option after a solid run that included three half-centuries against New Zealand and a recent 82 in the ODI series against West Indies. However, his lack of a first-class century and limited red-ball experience appear to have swayed the selectors in favour of caution. Bethell’s exclusion will raise eyebrows, particularly after Ben Stokes had previously suggested the youngster was in line for a spot, comments he later walked back, claiming they were misinterpreted.

The bowling department sees Chris Woakes return to the XI after recovering from an ankle injury, joined by Brydon Carse, who will be playing his first home Test. With Gus Atkinson sidelined due to a hamstring issue, Carse could partner Woakes with the new ball; an unfamiliar role in Tests, but one he performed capably during the ODI series against West Indies.

Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir complete the pace-spin balance, with Jamie Smith continuing as wicketkeeper. Sam Cook and Jamie Overton are the seamers to miss out, while Atkinson remains in the frame to return later in the series. Jofra Archer’s red-ball comeback also looms on the horizon, with a County Championship appearance lined up this weekend.

India, yet to reveal their playing XI, will field a fresh top order with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both retired from the format. Rishabh Pant confirmed in the press conference on Wednesday that Shubman Gill will be India's new no. 4, while the wicketkeeper-batter will continue to bat at 5. There remains suspense on India's new no. 3, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul set to occupy the opening spots.

England XI vs India for 1st Test

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), ⁠Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir