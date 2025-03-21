'No MI was harmed': RCB's ruthless swipe at Mumbai Indians' captaincy saga sets off internet firestorm before IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have stirred the pot ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener, seemingly taking a playful swipe at five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI). With the much-anticipated tournament set to commence on March 22, where RCB will lock horns with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, the banter between franchises has already begun. Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma during IPL 2023(IPL)

RCB recently appointed Rajat Patidar as their captain for the upcoming season, a decision that came after the release of former skipper Faf du Plessis ahead of the auction. Patidar received best wishes from his predecessors, including Virat Kohli and Faf, ensuring a smooth leadership transition.

However, in a video posted by the franchise, influencer Danish Sait, who plays the popular character of ‘RCB insider’ Mr Nags, did not miss the opportunity to poke fun at MI, who faced significant backlash last season over their captaincy change.

In a video shared by RCB, Mr Nags subtly alluded to Mumbai Indians' captaincy controversy. He asked Patidar, "So, Rajat, you became captain, all former RCB skippers have given you their approval. Like Virat messaged you, Faf messaged you. Do you think other teams also should have followed a similar strategy while announcing captaincy?"

Patidar responded, "I'm sorry, I never followed what's going on and what's not going on." Mr. Nags, with a cheeky grin, seized the moment to interpret the response in his own way, saying, “Oh, so innocent, Rajat. You really don't know? Really, I don’t know? Then why are you smiling? See, basically, he said 'MI nahi janta ‘MI.’”

The clever wordplay, which mimicked ‘main nahi janta’ (I don’t know) but seemingly referenced MI, was enough to set social media abuzz.

See reactions:

The MI fans were furious at the video:

Mumbai Indians had endured heavy criticism in IPL 2024 when Hardik Pandya was appointed captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma. The move did not sit well with MI supporters, who relentlessly booed Pandya throughout the season, expressing their discontent over the franchise’s decision.

RCB face MI in IPL 2025 on April 7 in Mumbai; historically, Mumbai Indians have dominated RCB in head-to-head encounters, winning 19 out of their 33 IPL meetings.