No review of India’s World Cup show, says CoA

The reports of the manager and the coach will be seen but the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has no plan to review India’s performance in the World Cup.

“I am not aware of any review that is going to be conducted. Let us just wait for the manager and coach’s report which is the standard practice after every tour,” said Vinod Rai, head of CoA, here on Saturday.

On Friday, Diana Edulji and Ravi Thodge, the other members of the CoA, had also said that there would be no review.

“Why should there be a review? Why should CoA interfere in cricketing matters,” Edulji said. “I am not aware of any review meeting,” said Thodge.

India topped the standings after the league stage but lost the semi-final against New Zealand who were fourth on the points table going into the knockout round.

Through India’s campaign they couldn’t settle the debate about the No. 4 batsman. And when Vijay Shankar, the man slotted for that role initially, was injured, Mayank Agarwal was drafted into the squad but not given a game. However, the CoA members said the team couldn’t be faulted for losing in the semi-final.

There was speculation of a review on Monday when the CoA is scheduled to meet. Most of the players and members of the coaching staff though are unlikely to reach India before that.

Asked if a decision on the selection committee would be taken by the CoA, Rai said: “We inherited the selection committee. We had not picked it. The next AGM (annual general meeting) will decide the new selection panel.”

That AGM will be held after the elections of office-bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on October 22, at which point the Supreme Court appointed CoA’s mandate will come to an end.

Before that, India’s new coaching staff, which has been given an extension because of the tour of the West Indies beginning next month, will have to be chosen.

“They have been given 45-day extension. Normal process will be followed for picking the staff after that. An advertisement will be given and applications will be invited,” said Edulji.

India coach Ravi Shastri, assistant-coach Sanjay Bangar and the rest of the coaching staff can apply again.

