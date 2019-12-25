‘No total big enough’: Team India’s biggest concern as 2019 ends

cricket

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 15:19 IST

Under Kieron Pollard, West Indies showed signs of improvement. The skipper backed his young players and all across the series against India, there was promise on display. They pushed India close in both the T20I and ODI series, but the hosts just edged past them and clinched both the series.

However, amid all the positive talk, there was one gaping hole which needs to be fixed by the Indian team - and it came in the field, especially catching. As many as 17 catches were shelled in ODIs, this number goes up to 21 across both the formats. Captain Virat Kohli was awake to the situation and in his own vocal way addressed the issue.

“We had to get those 15 extra runs to defend, but look, if you field like that, then no total is big enough,” Kohli told the host broadcasters after India lost the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. “Last two games we have been below par in the field. We were good with the ball, in the first four overs we created enough pressure… and then you drop two chances in a T20 game in one over, that’s going to cost you. If they lose two wickets in one over, the pressure’s on them.

“I think it’s a game of margins and we need to understand where we went wrong. It’s pretty evident. It’s there for everyone to see and for us to improve on. I think fielding is something we need to be more brave about, and not worry about dropping catches.”

However, despite the captain speaking about this, and despite the fielders giving it a full go in the fielding sessions, catching remained a problem in the ODIs. India finished on a high after clinching the ODI series, but, if they are to be serious contenders at the T20 World Cup next year, they have to be much better in the field.