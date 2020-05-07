e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / No Yuvraj Singh, Shane Watson, Lasith Malinga in David Warner’s all-time IPL XI

No Yuvraj Singh, Shane Watson, Lasith Malinga in David Warner’s all-time IPL XI

At no.5 and no.6 come big hitting all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Glenn Maxwell. CSK skipper M.S. Dhoni comes in at no.7 and is also the wicketkeeper of the side.

cricket Updated: May 07, 2020 08:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File image of David Warner.
File image of David Warner.(IPL)
         

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Mitchell Starc all found a place in Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner’s all-time Indian Premier League (IPL) XI. However, Warner left out the likes of Yuvraj Singh, his former Australia teammate Shane Watson and Mumbai Indians duo Kieron Pollard and Lasith Malinga from the squad. In an interview with commentator Harsha Bhogle for Cricbuzz, Warner chose himself and Rohit as openers of the line-up. Kohli comes in at no.3 while CSK stalwart Suresh Raina slots into the no.4 position.

At no.5 and no.6 come big hitting all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Glenn Maxwell. CSK skipper M.S. Dhoni comes in at no.7 and is also the wicketkeeper of the side.

Also read: Anyone could go to his room, order food & discuss cricket: Ashish Nehra on MS Dhoni

Warner’s Australia teammate Mitchell Starc comes in at no.8 while MI fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah comes next. Warner then selected Ashish Nehra at no.10 and couldn’t choose between wrist spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal for the no.11 spot.

Warner also spoke about the similarities he seems to share with Kohli on the show. “I can’t speak for Virat, obviously, but it’s almost like we got this thing in us when we go (out to the middle) we need to prove people wrong, prove someone wrong,” Warner said.

Also read: Replace WTC with Ashes, Indo-Pak Test series: Brad Hogg

“If you’re in that contest, and if I’m going at him for example, you’re thinking, ‘Alright, I’m going to score more runs than him, I’m going to take a quick single on him’.

“You are trying to better that person in that game. That’s where the passion comes from,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
3 dead, 200 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh factory
3 dead, 200 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh factory
India’s identity imbibed with Lord Buddha’s teachings, beliefs, says PM Modi
India’s identity imbibed with Lord Buddha’s teachings, beliefs, says PM Modi
Covid-19 update: Number of cases rise to 52,952 in India, death toll at 1,783
Covid-19 update: Number of cases rise to 52,952 in India, death toll at 1,783
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
India’s Vande Bharat evacuation operation begins today, 2,300 people to come back in first batch
India’s Vande Bharat evacuation operation begins today, 2,300 people to come back in first batch
US special envoy to visit India, Qatar, Pakistan to revive Afghan peace talks
US special envoy to visit India, Qatar, Pakistan to revive Afghan peace talks
Jio phone users to soon get their own Aarogya Setu app
Jio phone users to soon get their own Aarogya Setu app
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news