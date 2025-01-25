Noman Ali creates history, becomes first Pakistan spinner to claim Test hat-trick

Noman Ali etched his name into Pakistan’s cricket history on Saturday, becoming their spinner to take a Test hat-trick as the West Indies were bowled out for just 163 on the opening day of the second Test in Multan. Noman’s historic achievement, which helped trigger a dramatic collapse of the West Indies top order, was a key highlight in Pakistan’s dominant performance, with the tourists dismissed before lunch. Pakistan's Noman Ali celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Justin Greaves(AFP)

The West Indies, opting to bat first on a pitch that offered plenty of turn, found themselves in trouble early. Noman, brought on as the first change, trapped West Indian captain Kraigg Brathwaite leg before for just nine, sparking a stunning collapse. Noman then took the wickets of Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, and Kevin Sinclair in consecutive deliveries to achieve the remarkable feat of a Test hat-trick, leaving the visitors at a precarious 38-7.

At 38-8, a record low score seemed inevitable for the West Indies, but a spirited fightback from the tail delayed the inevitable. Gudakesh Motie, who top-scored with a career-best 55, added crucial runs with Jomel Warrican (36 not out) and Kemar Roach (25). Motie’s maiden Test half-century and his partnerships with the tailenders added 68 runs for the last wicket, frustrating the Pakistan bowlers and dragging the West Indies past the 150 mark.

However, Noman finished the job just before lunch, dismissing Motie to claim his sixth wicket of the innings and complete the West Indies' collapse. Noman's final figures read 6-41, while his spin partner Sajid Khan contributed with 2-64. The debutant pacer Kashif Ali also impressed, claiming the wicket of Mikyle Louis for four runs in his first over—a rare success for a Pakistani pace bowler on home soil.

Noman’s hat-trick placed him alongside four other Pakistan bowlers who had previously achieved this remarkable feat in Test cricket: Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Sami, and Naseem Shah. At 38, Noman also became the second-oldest player in Test history to take a hat-trick, behind Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath.

Pakistan’s spin-heavy tactics, which had led them to a dominant 127-run victory in the first Test of the series, were once again key in dismantling the West Indies. The visitors' collapse from 32-2 to 38-8 off just 14 balls demonstrated the spin-friendly conditions and the potency of Pakistan’s bowling attack.

With the West Indies dismissed before lunch, Pakistan's confidence will be high as they look to build on this commanding position in the remainder of the match.