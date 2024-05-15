'Not about personal milestones': Rohit Sharma's upfront 'win the trophy' message before T20WC, shares update on future

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma opened up on his future and suggested that he wants to make an impact on world cricket and will play for a few more years. The swashbuckling opener turned 37 this year and will lead India in the T20 World Cup in June. He has been a mainstay in the Indian white-ball team for the past decade, and in the last few years, he also established himself as a Test player after former skipper Virat Kohli and then head coach Ravi Shastri promoted him as an opener. Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma at T20 World Cup 2024 press conference.(AFP)

Rohit is not looking to slow down and wants to add more memories to his illustrious cricketing career.

"The journey has been wonderful. It has been 17 years. I want to play for a few more years as well and make an impact on world cricket," Rohit said on the Dubai Eye 103.8 YouTube Channel.

There are speculations that the upcoming T20 World Cup might be Rohit's last as he might bid adieu to the shortest format of the game and focus on the other two formats to prolong his career.

Rohit asserted that the down phase in his life has helped him improve and grow.

"I have seen more downs than ups in my life and the human version of what I am today is because of the past and the downs," he added.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old further talked about his approach as Indian captain as he has been leading the Indian team across formats since 2022. Under his leadership, India played the finals of two mega ICC events - World Test Championship 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023; however, they failed to overcome the Aussie challenge in the summit clashes.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, the star India opener said that his main motto as a skipper is to help the 11 players produce collective efforts and not think about personal milestones.

"When I took over as India's captain, I just wanted everyone to drive in one direction and that's how team sport should be played. It is not about personal milestones and personal stats and goals, it was what 11 of us can bring on the table and win the trophy," he added.