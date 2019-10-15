e-paper
‘Not seeing the expected talent’: Shahid Afridi laments lack of power-hitters in Pakistan

World No.1 T20I side Pakistan were beaten 0-3 by a second-string Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded series at home.

cricket Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed in action against Sri Lanka.
File image of Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed in action against Sri Lanka.(AP)
         

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has lamented the lack of power-hitters in the current set-up. Pakistan were beaten 0-3 by Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded T20I series at home. The team could manage to hit just couple of sixes in the series and Afridi has pointed fingers towards lack of explosive players in the side.

“Pakistan missed the element of power-hitting in the series against Sri Lanka,” Afridi was quoted as saying in a video by Business Recorded. “We managed to hit only two sixes and we are not seeing the expected talent when it comes to hitting.”

Also Read: Misbah upset with Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed: Report

“Power hitters have always played a very important role in Pakistan cricket, for example Abdul Razzaq was a fine hitter.”

“Meanwhile, players such as Gayle, Pollard, Dhoni are renowned power hitters. Why we are not getting such players is a concern and it should be addressed,” he added.

Pakistan, who are the top-ranked T20I side in the world, were beaten by a second-string Sri Lanka and after the whitewash, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said the humiliating loss has opened his eyes to the fact that there is something seriously wrong with the country’s cricket system.

Misbah, who has faced criticism since becoming the first man in Pakistan cricket to hold two top posts of head coach as well as chief selector, also rued the lack of talent at domestic level.

Also Read: Justin Langer told me I am an idiot: Mitchell Marsh

“This series has been an eye-opener for us and everyone else. These same players have been around for a while now. More or less the same team which made us number one and has been playing together for around three to four years now,” Misbah said after Pakistan lost the third and final T20I in Lahore.

“The result of series is also an eye-opener for our system as well. If we can lose to a side without its main players how did we think we were number one,” he added.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 18:23 IST

