October 23 plans ready? Team India wait after T20 WC warm-up tie against Australia to watch Pakistan vs England at Gabba

2022 T20 World Cup has already begun with the tournament witnessing four matches already, but the cynosure of the competition remains the blockbuster match on October 23 when Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It will be the third time the two teams will face each other in 2022. But it seems the plans for October 23 were already being plotted on Monday itself with both teams keeping a keen eye on their opponents.

India and Pakistan are both at the Gabba for their T20 World Cup warm-up match. India faced Australia in the day match, where the Men in Blue won by six runs, while Pakistan faced England in the evening tie, where the Shadab Khan-led side lost by six wickets in the rain-hit game.

During the match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam were spotted at the Gabba stadium along with Shaheen Afridi having a conversation as they watched India's match against Australia. The camera also caught other Pakistan players inside the venue watching the game.

ALSO READ: Watch: 'Jab se bowling start kari hai, aap ko follow kar raha hu' - Shaheen's heart-warming chat with Shami goes viral

Pakistan & Indian players at the same ground, gives different vibes. Pakistan cricket team have arrived in Gabba for their warm up game against England which will kick off from 1 PM (PST). At the moment they are enjoying India vs Australia match. #T20WorldCup #INDvsAUS #PakvEng pic.twitter.com/fgUWtSC10s — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) October 17, 2022

Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi watching the warm up match between India and Australia pic.twitter.com/J2dWgH8RSW — KH SAKIB 🇧🇩 (@Crickettalkss) October 17, 2022

After the end of the match against Australia, Team India players decided to stay back and watch Pakistan's game against England. The entire team was spotted in the stands and Ravichandran Ashwin was the only player to have stayed back till the end of the match.

Team india watching Pakistan vs England warmup match in the stadium pic.twitter.com/YuTX7Dp8Fc — Maryam 🦋 (@maryam____56) October 17, 2022

The final set of warm-up matches for the T20 World Cup will be played on October 19 at the same venue. Pakistan will play the day match, against Afghanistan while India will be up against 2021 T20 World Cup runner-up New Zealand.

The Super 12 stage of the competition will later begin from October 22 onwards at the SCG with Australia versus New Zealand kicking off the proceedings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON