Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

On this day: Yuvraj Singh and VVS Laxman's centuries in Sydney thriller

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 22, 2025 11:47 AM IST

On this day, Yuvraj and Laxman starred for India with centuries. Despite their efforts, Australia clinched a thrilling two-wicket win with one-ball to spare.

On this day in 2004, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, India and Australia faced off in a memorable One Day International (ODI) of the VB Series that saw Yuvraj Singh and VVS Laxman scoring brilliant hundreds. Despite their efforts, Australia clinched a thrilling victory by two wickets with just one ball remaining, under the Duckworth-Lewis method.

VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh put up a record 213-run stand for the fourth wicket in an ODI against Australia in Sydney.(Getty Images)
VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh put up a record 213-run stand for the fourth wicket in an ODI against Australia in Sydney.(Getty Images)

Yuvraj and Laxman's partnership

Opting to bat first, India suffered an early setback with the dismissal of captain Sourav Ganguly for 1, India found stability through VVS Laxman and Parthiv Patel, who added 62 runs for the second wicket. Following Patel's departure for 28 and soon after Rahul Dravid (12) was dismissed, Yuvraj Singh joined Laxman at the crease. The duo built a solid partnership of 213 runs for the fourth wicket, setting a new record for India against Australia in ODIs.

Yuvraj Singh played an aggressive knock, scoring 139 runs off 122 balls, which included 16 boundaries and two sixes. This was his first century on Australian soil and second hundred in ODIs. At the other end, VVS Laxman provided steady support, remaining unbeaten on 106 runs from 130 deliveries, with five boundaries. Their partnership propelled India to a formidable total of 296 for 4 in 50 overs.

Gilchrist leads the run-chase

In response, Australia faced a revised target of 225 runs from 34 overs due to a rain interruption. Adam Gilchrist spearheaded the chase with a blistering 95 off 72 balls, laying a solid foundation for the hosts. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Australia managed to reach the target, finishing at 225 for 8 in 33.5 overs, and securing a two-wicket victory with one ball to spare.

This was the seventh match of the VB Series involving India, Australia and Zimbabwe. After 12 league games, India and Australia played two finals, which the hosts won 2-0.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On