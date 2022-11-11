'One thing India were missing last night was... and Pakistan has 6-7 options': PAK mentor Hayden's on IND's T20 WC exit

Pakistan mentor Matthew Hayden had admitted that a India-Pakistan final at the MCG on Sunday would be a “dream” contest. However, England crashed the party to stake their claim as they decimated the Indian side, by 10 wickets in Adelaide on Thursday in their semi-final tie, to script a repeat of the 1992 World Cup final. And ahead of the blockbuster clash in Melbourne for the elusive T20 World Cup trophy, Hayden made a big statement on Team India why Pakistan can counter the England side better than the Men in Blue.

England countered the Indian side tactically in the semi-final match. The spinners were on point with their bowling as the Indian top-order struggled to make the most of the shorter boundaries. On the other hand, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler demolished the Indian attack with their record 170-run stand that remained unbroken in England's chase.

Ahead of the big MCG final, Hayden was asked in the presser on how Pakistan could tackle Hales and Buttler and opined that what India missed on Thursday was the presence of a leg-spinner in Yuzvendra Chahal. He feels that unlike India, Pakistan has a bowling depth of 6 to 7 options.

“It will be quality fast bowling versus quality batting which is why you really want to watch the game. You mentioned two of them (Hales and Buttler) but there are four of them who can create a sustainable damage inside those 20 overs. One of the things that India were really missing last night was in the spin-bowling department was a leg-spinning option or a sixth-bowling option. This side has 6-7 genuine options, should Iftikhar be required. The basis are covered. Both sides have got very equal set-ups. England also have six genuine options and handy options in batting all-rounders as well. Like our Shadab and Nawaz, England also have Moeen and Rashid,” he said.

Both Pakistan and England will be playing the T20 World Cup final for the third time and both have a 1-1 record so far. Pakistan are 2009 champions while England won a year later.

