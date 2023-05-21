'Only 2 players in Indian history have performed there. Yuvraj and Dhoni': Sehwag's sensational prediction on IPL star

Even without their captain Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders put out competitive performances in the 2023 Indian Premier League under stand-in skipper Nitish Rana. The side finished with six wins in 14 matches and one of their its consistent performers was left-handed batter Rinku Singh, who played multiple match-winning knocks for the side. Rinku became an overnight sensation last month when he smashed five sixes in the final over of the run-chase against Gujarat Titans, when KKR needed 28 to win in five deliveries. Virender Sehwag; MS Dhoni with Yuvraj Singh(IPL)

On Saturday, Rinku produced a strong performance yet again, and came excruciatingly close to deliver another unforgettable win for the Knight Riders against the Lucknow Super Giants. With 41 required off the last two balls, Rinku smashed 20 off the penultimate over and brought the equation down to 12 required off 2 balls before the Super Giants eventually clinched a 1-run win.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was mightily impressed with how Rinku performed in the 2023 season, and made a massive remark on his potential Team India chances. Sehwag stated that Rinku bats at the “most difficult” position in the batting order and that only two players – MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh – have succeeded there in the Indian team; the KKR star has batted largely at number 5 for the side this year.

“When you score consistently, you make your name. If I have to keep someone at the top (among those who performed in IPL 2023), it would be Rinku Singh. Because the position at which Rinku plays, it is the most difficult in the batting order to score consistent runs. Only 2 players in Indian history have performed at that number, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. No player has scored consistent runs and won matches for India at that number. Rinku Singh is a strong candidate for that number,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Earlier, in the media interaction following KKR's final game of the season against LSG, Rinku said that he is not thinking about the Indian team selection. He is, however, satisfied with the way this season turned out for him.

"It feels good to have a season like this. I'm not thinking too much about the Indian team selection. Now when I head home, I will go back to my routine practice, the gym. I will just keep doing my work," said Rinku.

