Pace, seam, rhythm: Mohammed Shami returns to bowling - WATCH

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 11:23 IST

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami returned to outdoor training after a gap of close to three months. The right-arm pacer along with Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma forms an Indian pace attack that is regarded as one of the best in the world.

Shami took to Twitter to share a short video clip of his bowling at his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. “Quality practice session at my farmhouse all brothers together,” Shami captioned the video.

Quality practice session 🏏at my farmhouse 🏡all brothers together pic.twitter.com/UZiG0HEf0y — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) July 2, 2020

Shami, who was last in action the two-match Test series in New Zealand, appeared to be good rhythm practising his in-coming and away going deliveries.

Shami has been India captain Virat Kohli’s one of the main weapons in red-ball cricket. A fitter, leaner and meaner Shami made a strong comeback at the end of 2018 after an injury lay-off and since then has never looked back. He played a crucial role in India’s first-ever Test series win in Australia in 2018-19.

He then went on to pick up a hat-trick in the World Cup 2019.

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop recently termed India’s fast bowling unit as the leaders of the fast bowling renaissance.

“India are at the forefront, the vanguard, of this fast bowling renaissance because they obviously recognised this years ago,” the 52-year-old cricketer-turned-commentator said in Sony Ten’s Pit Stop.

“If you want to be the number one team in the world, you cannot rely on your spinners all the time because when you travel to western countries, spin is apparently only a certain stage of the game, you have to have fast bowling and India have found that.” Given the rigours of playing three formats, Bishop called for managing the workload of the pacers, especially the leader of the Indian attack Jasprit Bumrah.

“Jasprit is one of a small group of bowlers who transcend the various formats of the game. But you can’t expect him to last if he is playing every game in every format. The human body cannot do that. You have to manage these precious resources because he is a generational talent,” he said.