Pakistan bowlers unhappy with captain Sarfraz Ahmed: Report

All is not well in the Pakistan camp and if reports in the Pakistani media are to be believed, the bowlers in the team are unhappy with captain Sarfraz Ahmed. Pakistan, who have lost the first two Tests of a three-match series against South Africa, are in a tight spot.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed blamed the bowlers for the team’s defeat during the post match press conference of the second Test in Cape Town. “Our bowling was not up to the mark,” the captain had said. “Our bowling average speed was 130 (kilometres an hour), South Africa were bowling at 145. Our bowling was far better (in the first Test) in Centurion,” Sarfraz said.

A report in Geo TV states that the criticism has not gone down well with the bowling unit. According to the report a team source has said that the bowlers are of the opinion that any wins the team has amassed till now is because of them and that the captain’s comments were discouraging.

The team environment since the Cape Town press conference has been unpleasant, with the relationship between the captain and the pace bowling unit specifically affected according to the report.

Earlier, Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower had admited that atmosphere in the national team was “not best at the moment.” The coach had also pointed finger at the team selection saying that there are few players who are not fit to be in the squad.

The comment came in the backdrop of Pakistan’s humiliating six wickets defeat at the hands of South Africa within three days of their opening Test of the ongoing three-match Test series.

“The atmosphere isn’t the best at the moment. Not many losing teams’ atmosphere will be the best. No one likes to lose. You don’t want to become happy losers,” ESPNcricinfo had quoted Flower, as saying.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 13:55 IST