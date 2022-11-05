Home / Cricket / Pakistan fans draw mind-boggling 1992 ODI World Cup similarity after Australia exit to keep semi-final hopes alive

Pakistan fans draw mind-boggling 1992 ODI World Cup similarity after Australia exit to keep semi-final hopes alive

cricket
Published on Nov 05, 2022 08:34 PM IST

Pakistan fans have drawn hope from a mind-boggling fact that went viral moments after Australia were eliminated from the World Cup.

Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam (C) looks on during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022
Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam (C) looks on during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan hold on a glimmer of hope to make the T20 World Cup semi-final. Having recovered from the shocking Zimbabwe loss, which was preceded by a defeat to India in their opener, Pakistan notched up back-to-back wins, against Netherlands and South Africa. They will face Bangladesh in their final group stage match on Sunday. But more than a win, they need other factors to fall in place to ensure their place in the next round. However, Pakistan fans have drawn hope from a mind-boggling fact that went viral moments after Australia were eliminated from the World Cup.

The host and defending champion Australia were knocked out of the race to make the semis after England survived a scare against Sri Lanka in the final Group 1 game. New Zealand was hence joined by England as the two teams from the first Super 12 group to make the semi-finals.

ALSO READ: Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's reaction at presenter's 'you are now No.1 T20I batter' remark is absolute gold

The two teams now await the fate of the Group 2 where four teams are vying for a place in the semis - South Africa, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. While South Africa, who face Netherlands, and India, who face Zimbabwe, have a stronger chance to make the semis, fan theory reveals that Pakistan would make it through based on a stunning relevance with 1992 World Cup.

30 years back, when Australia had hosted the World Cup, the hosts and defending champion had failed to make the semis, much like in 2022 T20 World Cup. And although the World Cup was played in round-robin system, New Zealand and England were among the first to qualify for the semis.

So here is what the fan theory says…

If Pakistan beat Bangladesh in their final game and either one between India or South Africa lose their match then Babar Azam-led side will make it through to the semis.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
babar azam pakistan cricket team t20 world cup australia cricket team + 2 more
babar azam pakistan cricket team t20 world cup australia cricket team + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out