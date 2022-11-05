Pakistan fans draw mind-boggling 1992 ODI World Cup similarity after Australia exit to keep semi-final hopes alive

Pakistan hold on a glimmer of hope to make the T20 World Cup semi-final. Having recovered from the shocking Zimbabwe loss, which was preceded by a defeat to India in their opener, Pakistan notched up back-to-back wins, against Netherlands and South Africa. They will face Bangladesh in their final group stage match on Sunday. But more than a win, they need other factors to fall in place to ensure their place in the next round. However, Pakistan fans have drawn hope from a mind-boggling fact that went viral moments after Australia were eliminated from the World Cup.

The host and defending champion Australia were knocked out of the race to make the semis after England survived a scare against Sri Lanka in the final Group 1 game. New Zealand was hence joined by England as the two teams from the first Super 12 group to make the semi-finals.

The two teams now await the fate of the Group 2 where four teams are vying for a place in the semis - South Africa, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. While South Africa, who face Netherlands, and India, who face Zimbabwe, have a stronger chance to make the semis, fan theory reveals that Pakistan would make it through based on a stunning relevance with 1992 World Cup.

30 years back, when Australia had hosted the World Cup, the hosts and defending champion had failed to make the semis, much like in 2022 T20 World Cup. And although the World Cup was played in round-robin system, New Zealand and England were among the first to qualify for the semis.

So here is what the fan theory says…

If Pakistan beat Bangladesh in their final game and either one between India or South Africa lose their match then Babar Azam-led side will make it through to the semis.

