Pakistan greats target ICC, remind India’s no-handshake rule to justify boycott: Stop your selective influence

Amid global reverberations over Pakistan’s decision to boycott their T20 World Cup match against India following a government announcement, several former cricketers from the country rallied behind the call, even reminding the ICC of India’s no-handshake policy in matches against them. Pakistan is set to boycott their Group A game against India in 2026 T20 World Cup (AP)

Following a January 26 meeting between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan government gave the team clearance to travel to Sri Lanka for the World Cup, but barred the players from taking the field in the Group A clash against India on February 15 in Colombo. The move was framed as a protest against the ICC’s decision to remove Bangladesh from the tournament.

The announcement did not sit well with the ICC. While the PCB is yet to formally communicate the government’s stance to the apex body, the council has warned that making the boycott official could invite repercussions. Despite that, the government’s decision has found vocal backing from several former players.

Pakistan boycott India T20 World Cup match LIVE Updates Reacting to the announcement, legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi urged the ICC to “lead and prove through decisions, not statements, that it is impartial, independent and fair to every member.”

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousaf went a step further, accusing the ICC of “selective influence.”

“A tough but necessary stand by our government. Principles must come before commercial interests. The ‘selective’ influence in world cricket needs to end for the game to truly be global,” Yousaf wrote on X. “We play with pride, but we also stand for equality and justice in sport.”

Former wicketkeeper Rashid Latif questioned the ICC’s threat of sanctions, pointing to past instances where teams forfeited matches in global tournaments without facing punitive action.

“The ICC must realise they have been checkmated,” Latif remarked.

Meanwhile, analyst and former Test cricketer Sikander Bakht highlighted India’s long-standing no-handshake policy against Pakistan while speaking to Geo News.

“India shakes hands with the whole world but not with us,” Bakht said. “They are ready to accept trophies from everyone, but refuse to do so from a Pakistani who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council.”

“When they do this, we can do it too. It is absolutely the right decision — we will play cricket with the whole world, but not with you,” he added.