'Pakistan have a burden': Sehwag's rampaging remark spices up IND vs PAK tie after World Cup 2023 schedule announced

The wait is over as the ICC on Tuesday finally unwrapped the schedule for the World Cup 2023 to be held in India from October 5. The official announcement means that the dates for some of the marquee clashes in the tournament are confirmed – the opener between England and New Zealand, the two semifinals and of course, the fixture everyone has their eyes on: India vs Pakistan. The blockbuster match-up will take place on October 15 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, which boasts a seating capacity of 1,30,000 is expected to enjoy a record attendance and set the bar. Virender Sehwag has added spice to the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 tie that will take place on October 15.(Getty Images)

However, with less than four months to go for eight 50-over World Cup battle between India and Pakistan, Virender Sehwag has already spiced things up. The former India opener, who has been part of two of India's most memorable World Cup games against Pakistan in the past in 2003 and 2011, has passed a cracking verdict. India are yet to lose a 50-over World Cup match against their arch-rivals having notched up seven wins out of seven games, but Pakistan's resurgence in the last couple of years has put the odds on an even keel. Hence, while Sehwag expects an even contest, his deal-breaking take around the India-Pakistan World Cup match has made things quite interesting.

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Highlights

"Everybody knows that all the focus is going to be on the India vs Pakistan match. I am ready to have a battle with Shoaib Akhtar during that game... on social media. The record says that India haven't lost a World Cup game to Pakistan. We are ahead 7-0, out of which we have chased just once. Otherwise, each time India have batted first and put up a match-winning total. I'm not sure what will happen that day (October 15), but the team that handles pressure well will win," Sehwag said on the sidelines of the World Cup event in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Any player who says he doesn't feel the pressure of IND-PAK match, is lying: Sehwag

India endured their first World Cup defeat to Pakistan at the 2021 World Cup, but squared it up with a brilliant three-wicket win the following year in Adelaide, where Virat Kohli played arguably the greatest innings of his career. The two teams also battled at last year's Asia Cup with India and Pakistan picking up a win each. It is also interesting to note that the rivalry between India and Pakistan has gone through plenty of ups and downs over the last three decades. While Pakistan dominated in the late 1980s and 1990s, India gained the upper hand after the star of the new millennium. Bilateral ties between the two teams have been far and few but everytime India and Pakistan come together for a World Cup, it makes for a fascinating experience.

"I feel that now India handles pressure that is why they win whereas Pakistan have a burden that they haven't won against India. In the 1990s, they were good at dealing with pressure but after 2000, India soak it better. If any player says that they don't feel pressure, I don't think it's right. We used to say it too but at the end of the day, we know it's an India vs Pakistan game and emotions run high," added Sehwag.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON