Pakistan opener forced to retire after being hit on the helmet against New Zealand - Watch

Pakistan opening batsman Imam ul Haq received a sickening blow to the head during the second ODI against New Zealand and was forced to leave the stadium. The incident took place in the 13th over of the match when the left-hander attempted to pull a short ball from Lockie Ferguson, but was hit on the grille of the helmet as he was beaten for pace.

Imam dropped to the floor immediately after the blow even as he dropped his bat. However, he did not lose consciousness and after a lengthy examination, he got back on his feet but continued to look dazed. As a result, he was taken off the field.

ICYMI: Imam-ul-Haq has been taken to the hospital for scans after he was hit on the helmet earlier #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/hHsg8JYSAC — Cricingif (@_cricingif) November 9, 2018

The scans have returned clear which is great news for both Pakistan and the left-hander. However, he will stay under the team physio’s observation.

During the whole sequence of events, it appeared as if the opener wanted to stay on and continue batting, but the umpires intervened and signalled for the doctors to help Imam off the field. A PCB spokesperson also confirmed that Imam was conscious inside the ambulance while being driven to the hospital.

Pakistan won the second ODI against New Zealand by a comfortable margin of 6 wickets to draw level in the ODI series.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 10:58 IST