Pakistan sent him home, Salman Ali Agha went ‘back to basics’ and returned with a stunning maiden triple century

“Nothing wrong with going back to basics. Sometimes it’s necessary; never too proud. Started humble, will end that way.” Salman Ali Agha smashed a triple century in domestic cricket. (X Images)

Those were the words Salman Ali Agha’s wife shared on Instagram when he brought up his double-century in the President’s Trophy for Kingsmen Academy. It was not a long message, but it said enough. In a few lines, it captured the mood around a player who had gone from the Pakistan Test set-up back to domestic cricket in a matter of days, and who has now answered that setback with the biggest innings of his first-class career — a triple-century.

There are domestic hundreds, there are comeback hundreds, and then there are innings that feel like a statement. Salman’s knock belongs firmly in the last category. Only a few weeks ago, the 32-year-old was part of Pakistan’s Test plans in England. In fact, he had even led the side in the first Test at Headingley when Babar Azam was unavailable. But Pakistan’s tour quickly unravelled. After a heavy defeat in the first Test, Salman lost his place in the XI for the second game at Lord’s. Then, before the third Test, he was among the seven players released from the squad and sent home as Pakistan reshuffled both personnel and support staff following the 0-2 deficit.

For a player of Salman’s standing, it was a sharp comedown. He had been trusted with leadership responsibility, then found himself out of the XI, and then out of the squad altogether. That is why his return to domestic red-ball cricket was always going to be watched closely. What nobody quite expected was that it would produce the innings of his life.

Batting for Kingsmen Academy against Markhor IT Solutions in the opening round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I, Salman walked in with his side under pressure at 72/3. This was not a case of an established batter cashing in after others had done the hard work. Kingsmen needed repair, and Salman began precisely that. By stumps on the opening day, he was unbeaten on 101, having stitched together a rescue act with Mohammad Suleman in an unbroken 185-run partnership.