Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4, live score and updates: PAK eye win

Yasir Shah was the undoubted star of the day as Pakistan edged closer to leveling the three match Test series against New Zealand on Monday. Shah picked up eight first innings wickets and followed that up with two more in the second as the Kiwis were left teetering on the brink. Shah’s spell reduced the visitors from a comfortable position of 50/0 to 90 all out, the lowest score a team has posted after the opening pair added 50 for the first wicket. New Zealand conceded a lead of 328 in the first innings but had reduced it to 197 at the end of the play of day 3 having lost two wickets doing so.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 11:04 IST