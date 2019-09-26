Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq’s salary details revealed. It’s way less than Ravi Shastri’s

cricket

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq had an interesting answer he was when asked about how he bagged the dual role of coach and chief selector. Sharing details about his salary for the first time, Misbah said he made no demands to the Pakistan Cricket Board and only wanted them to match the payment of previous coach Mickey Arthur.

“I’ve not performed any magic to get the jobs, I didn’t make any salary demands, I just asked them to pay me what they were paying the previous coach,” Misbah told reporters ahead of Pakistan’s home series against Sri Lanka on Friday.

While neither Misbah nor the PCB disclosed the exact amount the former captain is drawing for his dual role – the first time in Pakistan cricket – a report in Geo News did suggest Misbah has signed a whopping Rs. 2.8 million (monthly) deal with the PCB.

The former Pakistan captain is slated to receive around Rs 3.4 crore per annum for his period of three years for his dual role of head coach and chief selector, the report stated.

While it is considerably higher than the most of the coaches around the world, it is still a few notches below to India head coach Ravi Shastri, who reportedly bags somewhere between Rs 9.5 crore and Rs 10 crore per annum according to a reports.

Reacting on Pakistan’s first home series in long time, Misbah said it will be up to all the cricket playing nations to take a step forward in the right direction.

“I think be it Pakistan, or any other country that has faced similar situation, we need to make sure cricket keeps going.”

“We need to do more, the world cricket needs to do more to make sure that we play series here on regular basis and cricket is not affected.

“We understand that this wasn’t an easy decision... but it is encouraging sign to see Sri Lanka coming here for series.”

Ten Sri Lankan players opted out of the tour over security fears but their cricket board confirmed the series after being assured of head-of-state-like security by the Pakistan government.

Misbah said a full-strength Sri Lanka team would have made it a more exciting contest but still expects a competitive white-ball series in front of packed stadiums.

“When you’re playing at home ground, you’re also different at emotional level. It will be an important moment for all the players,” the former Pakistan captain added.

All three ODIs between Pakistan and Sri Lanka are slated to be played at Karachi while the three T20 internationals will be played in Lahore on Oct. 5, 7 and 9

