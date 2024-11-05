Wasim Akram, Vaughan rub salt into Rohit's wounds after New Zealand hammering: ‘Pakistan will beat India in Tests’

India's debacle at home against New Zealand made former cricketers believe that Pakistan have the best chance to topple their neighbours in red-ball cricket on turning tracks. Former England Michael Vaughan and legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram gave Pakistan the upper hand based on current form if the two cricket giants square off in a Test series. Notably, India and Pakistan have stopped paying bilaterals for quite some time now. The last time the two sides played a series was way back in 2012-13. The last Test match between the two sides was in December 2007 in Bengaluru. India captain Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal against New Zealand(HT_PRINT)

During a commentary session in the Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI in Melbourne on Monday (November 4), Vaughan expressed his desire to see India and Pakistan face off in Test cricket, something that has eluded cricket fans for nearly 17 years now.

“I would want to see a Test series between India and Pakistan. Pakistan can now beat India on the turners," Vaughan said, pointing to the struggles of India's batters in tackling spin.

Akram said Pakistan will have the best chance to beat India on a spin-friendly track if a Test match between the two teams is played now. "It will be massive. It will be good for the game, for two cricket-crazy nations. Pakistan have a chance to beat India in Tests now on a spinning track. They have been hammered by New Zealand 3-0 at home," said the former Pakistan captain.

After having a torrid time at home, Pakistan produced dry and barren tracks during the England series and got immediate results as spinner Sajid Khan and Noman Ali ripped through Bazball to help Pakistan win the series 2-1.

New Zealand ends India's home dominance

After winning a world record 18 Test series in a row in home conditions and staying unbeaten in a home Test match for more than 4000 days, India's fortress was breached and how by New Zealand. The Tom Latham-led side stunned Rohit Sharma's India by whitewashing them in the three-match Test series. This was the first time in the history of Test cricket in India that they were swept in a series involving a minimum of three Tests.

New Zealand outplayed India in every department. Their pacers were excellent in the series opener in Bengaluru, utilising the overcast conditions and lively Chinnasway pitch to skittle India out for their lowest-ever Test score (46) at home. Although India fought back with a big second innings score, New Zealand won the match by 8 wickets.

India resorted to spin in the second Test in Pune but got tangled in their own trap. Mitchell Santner returned with the second-best match-haul (13 wickets) by an overseas spinner in India to help New Zealand win by 113 runs and claim their first-ever series win in India in 70 years.

India's batters' dismal show continued in the third Test as Mumbai as they failed to chase down 147 in the second innings to lose the match by 25 runs.