Paras Dogra brushes off headbutt incident in Ranji Trophy final: ‘Not a big thing’

Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra sought to play down the head-butting flashpoint that marred the Ranji Trophy final on Wednesday, insisting it was “not a big thing” even after being penalised for the incident. His response came after he was fined 50% of his match fee for headbutting Karnataka substitute fielder KV Aneesh during a heated exchange on Day 2 in Hubballi. Mayank Aggarwal argues with Jammu and Kashmir's captain Paras Dogra during the second day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final. (PTI)

The ugly moment briefly overshadowed a high-quality contest and triggered sharp reactions on the field, with players from both sides stepping in as tempers flared in the middle of a tense title clash. Dogra’s comment, however, suggested he did not view the confrontation as something serious, despite the disciplinary action that followed.

The incident took place shortly after Dogra struck a boundary off India pacer Prasidh Krishna. As the ball ran away, words were exchanged between Dogra and Aneesh, who was fielding as a substitute close to the bat. In a sudden escalation, Dogra moved toward Aneesh and head-butted him on the helmet, forcing immediate intervention from nearby players and officials.

Dogra, 41, was batting in a crucial phase of Jammu and Kashmir’s innings and had been helping steady his side. The confrontation added to the intensity of an already charged final, with Karnataka pushing hard for breakthroughs and J&K trying to build on their position.

Dogra’s innings and the on-field tension Before the controversy, Paras Dogra had played an important hand for Jammu and Kashmir. He eventually made 70, contributing valuable runs in the summit clash before his dismissal. The veteran’s knock came under pressure, but the disciplinary breach now risks becoming one of the defining talking points of the match.

The sequence also highlighted how quickly emotions can spill over in a domestic final, especially in a game carrying major stakes and featuring several experienced players. While verbal exchanges and aggressive body language are not uncommon in big matches, physical contact crosses a line that match officials and administrators rarely ignore.

Dogra’s attempt to downplay the matter by calling it “not a big thing” may not fully calm the debate around player conduct in the Ranji Trophy final. With a formal fine already imposed, the episode is likely to remain under scrutiny even as the focus returns to the result and the performances that shaped the contest.

For Jammu and Kashmir, Dogra’s contribution with the bat still carried value. But for many watching, his 70 will now be remembered alongside an avoidable moment that took attention away from the cricket.