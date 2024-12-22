Pathan rushes to Ravindra Jadeja’s defence after AUS media criticise all-rounder for Hindi interview: ‘What’s wrong if…’

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently found himself in controversy in Melbourne, after he answered questions in Hindi during a media interaction. The questions were asked from the travelling journalists from India, and there were some Australian reporters present too. But the Australian reporters were left frustrated as Jadeja only answered the Indian media’s questions in Hindi. Then Jadeja left without the Aussie reporters getting a chance to ask him a question. In a video shown on Australian television, a BCCI official can be seen explaining to the media that the all-rounder had to leave as the team bus was getting late. Irfan Pathan defended Ravindra Jadeja on social media.

Despite it being a reasonable explanation, the Australian media went into a state of frenzy, and later aired the interaction with Jadeja and the official on television channels.

Here is the video:

Irfan Pathan defends Ravindra Jadeja

Rushing to Jadeja’s defence, former India player Irfan Pathan took to X and asked fans if it was ‘wrong’ to ‘give an interview in Hindi?’. He wrote, “What’s wrong if the player wants to give interview in hindi?”

The latest Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 media controversy comes after Virat Kohli was also left infuriated by the Australian reporters in Melbourne airport. On his arrival in Melbourne with his family, he was allegedly captured by media cameras in the airport. Then according to reported videos, he could be seen asking the media to not film his family without permission as it is his private life.

The visitors began the series with a 1-0 lead, winning in Perth. But the Australians staged a comeback in Adelaide, which was also a pink-ball affair, levelling the series at 1-1. In Brisbane, both sides had to settle for a draw, courtesy of rain. With two fixtures remaining, the fourth Test begins on December 26 in Melbourne on Boxing Day.

Other than Jadeja’s media controversy, the Indian team are also dealing with veteran R Ashwin’s departure, who announced his immediate international retirement after the Brisbane Test.