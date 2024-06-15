PCB chief sought 'major surgery' of Pakistan team but ex-captain wants board 'sacked' after horror show in T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi called for "a major surgery" on the Pakistan cricket team after they lost to India in the T20 World Cup 2024. They were still in the race to qualify for the Super Eight stages then, albeit with the help of weather and other teams like Ireland and India. But it wasn't to be. The USA vs Ireland match was washed out without a ball being bowled. The one point from this match meant USA ended the group stage with five points. Even if Pakistan beat Ireland in their last match, the maximum they could reach is four points. Babar Azam and Haris Rauf of Pakistan interact(Getty Images via AFP)

“It seemed initially that a minor surgery would suffice but following the extremely poor performance against India, it is clear that a major surgery is necessary,” Naqvi was quoted as saying by multiple Pakistani media outlets after the Babar Azam-led side failed to chase down 120 against India despite being a commanding position.

This happened after Pakistan were stunned by hosts USA in their match of the group stage. The match went into a Super Over after both teams finished with 159. In the one-over eliminator, Mohammad Amir gave away 18 runs, 8 of those extras. In reply, Pakistan could only manage 12 runs.

“Our performance is at its lowest. Improving the team’s performance is our biggest challenge. It is very disappointing the way we lost to the USA, and now, this loss isto India. We need to now start looking at players beyond those in the team right now,” he said.

Naqvi, who took over as chairman in January and later also became the interior minister in the government, made it clear that the PCB did everything to facilitate the players.

But are the players the only ones to be blamed? Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif didn't think s. He believed PCB is part of the problem.

"250 million Pakistanis have the right to know which selector voted in favour of which player. PCB should reveal the minutes of last meeting of the selection committee," Latif retweeted a Pakistani journalist on X.

"Before we shift blame to the players, first the PCB & its governing body needs to be sacked! They are the people responsible for selecting the players & management for this tour, and training them physically & mentally for the T20 WC! Heads must roll! But would they???" read another tweet that Latif reposted.

Throughout the tournament, the team was dogged by allegations of internal discord and that some players were in the squad because of favouritism and not merit.

PCB sacked Shaheen Shah Afridi as the T20I captain and reappointed Babar Azam barely a few months before the T20 World Cup. Reports of discord over the swap also marred Pakistan's warm-up for the World Cup. They lost to Ireland, lost 2-0 to England and drew 2-2 against a depleted New Zealand.