PCB denies ‘approaching’ ICC, says ‘fiction’ being circulated around T20 World Cup: ‘Time will tell who went knocking’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) denied reports that it had approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) to initiate negotiations on the issue pertaining to the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. Last Sunday, the Government of Pakistan shocked the world by announcing that the team wouldn't be allowed to take the field against the arch-rival in the 20-team competition. The decision was taken to show support for Bangladesh, which was ousted from the competition after refusing to travel to India due to security concerns. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also confirmed the same a few days later. The PCB denied reports of approaching the ICC (AFP)

The ICC issued a statement at first, calling on Pakistan to reconsider its decision and warning of long-term implications. On Saturday, it came to light that the PCB reached out to the ICC, formally informing the world body of its stance not to play against India. The Pakistan board cited Force Majeure, saying it cannot go against the Government's diktat.

Also Read: Pakistan decision on India T20 World Cup match LIVE Updates: PCB quashes reports of ‘approaching ICC’; drama escalates However, the PCB spokesperson has come out in the opening, rebutting the reports of the PCB going up to the ICC. In a scathing post on X (formerly Twitter), the official attacked the Indian media for circulating fiction and spreading falsehoods.

"I categorically reject the claim by Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta that PCB approached the ICC. As usual, sections of the Indian media are busy circulating fiction. A little patience and time will clearly show who actually went knocking and who didn't, PCB spokesperson Amir, " the tweet read from the official PCB handle.

Earlier, Hindustan Times reported that the ICC wasn't pleased with the PCB citing Force Majeure in its official communication, asking the Pakistan board to explain why this clause applies in their case of boycotting just one match rather than the entire tournament.

What else did the ICC say? The ICC, in its official communication, also informed the PCB of possible sanctions if it fails to provide a clear and logical reason for not playing India in the tournament, despite signing the Members Participation Agreement (MPA). It is worth noting that every participating team signs on the dotted line, which is a normal practice before the start of any global event.

Speaking of the Force Majeure term, this particular contract clause frees every party from liability when an unforeseeable and unavoidable event affects their participation in any event. Normally, a natural disaster, war, or pandemic makes up Force Majeure.

Earlier, when India refused to tour Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025, the former had cited this particular clause after not being given the go-ahead by the Government of India. However, the major difference then was the time. India informed the concerned authorities well in advance, while Pakistan announced its stance two weeks before the start of the tournament.

The Force Majeure clause also doesn't apply to Pakistan because they are playing all their T20 World Cup matches at a neutral venue (Sri Lanka) under the pre-signed agreement between the ICC, BCCI, and the PCB. There is no security threat to Pakistan as they are playing all their games in Colombo; hence, there is no logical explanation behind not wanting to play India. Siding with Bangladesh is unlikely to constitute Force Majeure.