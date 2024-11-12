PCB springs into action after BCCI says no to Pakistan for Champions Trophy, writes to ICC with...

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed that it has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC), asking the apex cricketing body to explain India's decision to not come to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which is slated to be played in Pakistan in February-March 2025. The tug of war between PCB and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is growing with each passing away after it was confirmed that India would not tour Pakistan due to security concerns. Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam AP/PTI(PTI06_09_2024_000316B)(PTI)

With India making its intentions clear, the fate of the eight-team tournament hangs in the balance. Earlier, Pakistan had rejected the option of holding the tournament in a hybrid model, that would have allowed India to play their matches at neutral venues.

“The PCB has responded to last week’s ICC letter seeking clarifications for the BCCI’s decision not to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025,” a PCB spokesperson confirmed to Hindustan Times.

Earlier, the schedule for the Champions Trophy was expected to be announced this week, but the growing stand-off between the PCB and BCCI meant no formal announcement was made.

India haven't toured Pakistan after 2008

The last time that India had toured Pakistan was in 2008 for the Asia Cup. The two teams last played a bilateral series in 2012 when Pakistan had toured India.

The two powerhouses continue to play each other in ICC events. India and Pakistan had last played each other during the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Speaking of the Champions Trophy, the eight-team tournament is slated to be played in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi from February 19-March 9. The ICC event will feature hosts Pakistan along with India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Amidst this growing stand-off between BCCI and PCB, a report in Dawn.com stated that India might "withdraw" from the Champions Trophy if India doesn't tour Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

The report also stated that Pakistan might also refuse playing against India in the ICC or Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events till the relations between India and Pakistan don't improve at the government level.

Last year, Asia Cup was also slated to be played in Pakistan. However, it eventually went ahead in a hybrid model, with India's matches going ahead in Sri Lanka. This was done after BCCI made it clear that India cannot visit Pakistan due to security concerns.

Pakistan had co-hosted the 1996 ODI World Cup, and this remains the last time an ICC event was played in the country.