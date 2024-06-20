Phil Salt goes 4, 6, 4, 6, 6, 4 off Romario Shepherd to blow away West Indies with 30-run over in T20 World Cup

4, 6, 4, 6, 6, 4 - Phil Salt unleashed mayhem on Thursday as Romario Shepherd was at the receiving end in the West Indies vs England T20 World Cup Super 8 match. The Englishman went all guns blazing in the 16th over during the chase and smashed 30 runs off Shepherd's over. Salt's carnage blew away the Windies as they lost the match by 8 wickets with 15 balls to spare. England's Phil Salt bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.(AP)

The opening batter made the 181-run chase a cakewalk for England by smashing an unbeaten 87 runs off 47 balls. His knock was embellished with 7 fours and five sixes.

However, it was the 16th over, which completely pushed Windies out of the contest.

Salt smashed the first ball for a boundary at extra cover to hit his half-century. Shepherd went full on the next delivery, and the English opener connected it straight down the ground for a maximum. The third ball was a bit short and Salt easily ramped it over the keeper's head for a boundary. The Windies bowler started feeling pressure and bowled the next one in the slot and got smacked over long-off for a biggie.

The runs kept coming for Salt, and he managed to hit another six on the fifth ball over deep backward square leg. Shepherd already looked down and out as Salt finished his over with a boundary to make it 30 off the over.

Salt received copious support from Jonny Bairstow who also went berserk and scored quickfire 48 not out of 26 balls laced with 5x4 and 2x6.

The England opener credited senior batter Bairstow for taking the pressure off him from the other end with his counter-attacking approach.

"There are a lot of different factors that can affect an innings," Salt said. "There was a period where I did not face a lot of balls, but important to stick around and carry on.

"Jonny was fantastic, and took pressure off me by taking calculated risks. I couldn't be happier as a team-mate."

But equal amount of credit should be given to the English bowlers for producing as many as 51 dot balls with Jofra Archer (1/34) and Adil Rashid (1/21) accounting for 22 of them in their tidy spells after Jos Buttler opted to bowl.

Their win with 15 balls to spare took the net run-rate of England to 1.343, putting them ahead of South Africa who posted a win over tournament co-hosts USA earlier on Wednesday.