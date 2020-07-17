Picking Rohit Sharma’s wicket would be a dream come true: 17-yr-old Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah

cricket

Teenager Naseem Shah is one of the most impressive fast bowlers in Pakistan’s current bowling attack. The 17-year-old who already created history by becoming the youngest cricketer to claim a five-for in Test cricket at the age of 16, has named three batsmen he would like to dismiss in his ‘dream hat-trick’.

Naseem, who had taken a hat-trick against Bangladesh earlier this year, said he would like to dismiss India’s Rohit Sharma, Australia’s Steve Smith, and England’s Joe Root to complete a dream hat-trick.

Heaping praise on India opener Rohit Sharma, Naseem said the right-hander has all the shots in the book and dismissing him would be a dream come true.

“Rohit Sharma has the ability to play all types of deliveries, be it short ones or good length deliveries. His records speak for itself and picking his wicket would be a dream come true for me,” Naseem told Cricingif as quoted by the Pakistan Observer.

Commenting about Australia’s Steve Smith, the teenager said, he has a unique technique and he would be ‘delighted’ to get him out.

“Steve Smith is very unorthodox in his batting technique and getting him out would be a delight for me. In the past, I have had the opportunity to bowl to him but picking his wicket would be a good experience, given his form,” Naseem added.

Naseem will have to wait to dismiss Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith in Test cricket as there are no Tests lined between India and Pakistan or Australia and Pakistan in the next few months.

The right-arm pacer however will have an opportunity to dismiss England captain Joe Root in the three-match Test series in England starting on August 5.

Shah is currently training in Derby with the rest of Pakistan’s squad members. They are slated to play three Tests followed by three T20Is in England.