Predicting big things for him in IPL: Brett Lee names world’s most dangerous batsman

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 16:13 IST

The countdown for the first match of IPL 2020 between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings has begun. The two most successful teams of Indian Premier League will square off on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the big-ticket clash, former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee said he is predicting ‘big things’ for Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

Lee, who is currently in Mumbai as part of the IPL broadcasting team, was doing a Q&A session on Instagram when he was asked by a fan to name the ‘most dangerous batsmen in world till date’.

The former Australia quick, who has played for Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL took Rohit Sharma’s name and said, “I’m predicting big things for Rohit Sharma this IPL.”

“The most important thing for Rohit Sharma is firstly to score runs for Mumbai Indians. He has got to be a good leader but I think being a good leader is a combination of leading from the front in terms of scoring runs and hopefully the rest of the team will take care of itself.” Brett Lee had said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Rohit is the third highest run-scorer of IPL with 4898 runs in 188 matches at an average of 31.60. The dynamic right-hander has scored those runs at a strike rate of 130.82 and he has also hit 194 sixes – the second-most by an Indian – in the tournament.

Rohit, who is also the most successful captain of IPL with four titles to his name, on Thursday confirmed that he will continue to open the batting for Mumbai Indians this season.

“I think I opened the entire tournament last year and will continue to do that even in this year,” Rohit said responding to a question of Hindustan Times during a virtual press conference organised by the franchise.

India’s white-ball vice-captain also felt that correct reading of conditions would be crucial to his team’s fortunes.

“The challenge for us will be to adapt to these conditions here which probably none of us are used to, because not a lot of cricketers from our group have played here,” Rohit said.

“I think mentally it is about going out there and understanding what the pitch is doing, and based on that, you need to plan your game – whether it is your batting or bowling. So we have had a good chat around the group about that,” he elaborated.

Interestingly, Delhi Capitals head coach and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting also referred Rohit as the most dangerous player of Mumbai Indians for this IPL.