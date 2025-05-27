Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Preity Zinta's 2014 photo in PBKS team bus rules internet after Shreyas Iyer leads them to IPL Qualifier 1 after 11 yrs

ByHT Sports Desk
May 27, 2025 10:34 AM IST

In the 11-year-old photo, Preity Zinta can be seen with Gurkeerat Singh, Parvinder Awana, David Miller and physio Patrick Farhart inside the PBKS team bus.

Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta has been upping the glam quotient of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008. Zinta, now 50, still prompts millions of hearts to skip a beat whenever she turns up to root for PBKS. Cameras rarely miss a chance to capture the ebbs and flows of her emotional roller coaster, which is directly proportional to PBKS' performance.

Preity Zinta's 11-year-old photo resurfaced on internet
Preity Zinta's 11-year-old photo resurfaced on internet

26 May 2025 marked another chapter in Zinta's emotional outflow in the IPL after Shreyas Iyer led PBKS to a top-two finish in the league after 11 years. PBKS beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets on Monday night to seal their place in the Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur. Incidentally, 2014 was the last time PBKS qualified for the playoffs on Thursday. Incidentally, the last PBKS qualified for the IPL playoffs; they finished as stable toppers after the league stage.

11 years later, history appears to be repeating itself. And who better than Priety Zinta to add the glamour touch to nostalgia? Zinta's 11-year-old photo with then-PBKS players in IPL 2014 went viral after the Punjab-based franchise got the better of MI.

In the photo, shared by PBKS' social media handle on 20 April 2024, Zinta can be seen with Gurkeerat Singh, Parvinder Awana, David Miller and physio Patrick Farhart inside the team bus.

After the match, Zinta entered the ground with all her enthusiasm and hugged captain Iyer, who remained unbeaten on 26 off 16 balls as PBKS knocked off MI's 185-run target in 18.3 overs.

Zinta was seen hugging head coach Rinky Ponting, another man critical in PBKS's turnaround. She then spent time with MI great Rohit Sharma and owner Akash Ambani.

Josh Inglis, Priyansh Arya shine in PBKS win

Josh Inglis (73) and Priyansh Arya (62) smashed the Mumbai bowling and cruised Punjab to 187-3 in reply to Mumbai’s below-par 184-7.

Arya and Inglis combined in for 109 runs off just 59 balls for Punjab after Prabhsimran Singh was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah inside the batting powerplay.

Arya hit Trent Boult for three boundaries off the first four balls he faced from the New Zealander. Arya raised his half-century from 27 balls when he hit Hardik Pandya for six over wide long-on and bashed Jasprit Bumrah for a six over fine leg.

Inglis shrugged off the spin threat of Mitchell Santner, whose first two overs went for 23, while impact player Ashwani Kumar was dropped from the attack after being hammered for 16, in his only over.

Santner finished with 2-41 when he had Arya caught at long-off in the 15th over, and Inglis was out lbw when he missed a paddle shot against the left-arm spinner in the 18th over with Punjab just 14 runs from victory. They won with nine balls to spare.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with PBKS vs MI Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with PBKS vs MI Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Preity Zinta's 2014 photo in PBKS team bus rules internet after Shreyas Iyer leads them to IPL Qualifier 1 after 11 yrs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On