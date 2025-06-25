Prithvi Shaw admits making 'wrong friends': 'I used to practice 8 hours, now it is 4'

Prithvi Shaw was once touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, but the young right-handed batter is now nowhere in the equation when it comes to selection for the national senior side. The batter was even dropped from Mumbai's playing XI for the Ranji Trophy, and months later, he was not even named in the squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Months later, the 25-year-old has finally opened up on the rough phase of his career, saying he “got distracted”. Prithvi Shaw spills the beans on the rough phase of his career. (PTI)

Shaw made his Test debut in 2018, scoring 134 in his debut innings. Soon after, the then-head coach Ravi Shastri famously remarked that Prithvi Shaw is a combination of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, and Virender Sehwag.

Last year, Shaw did not even get a bid in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. He went unsold and later, no franchise even picked him as a replacement player despite a plethora of injuries across several teams.

“There are a lot of things. It is different for people to see. Because I know what has happened. I can understand it. I have taken a lot of wrong decisions in life. I started giving less time to cricket. I used to practice a lot. For example, I used to bat for 3-4 hours in nets. I never got tired of batting. I used to go to the ground for half a day. I admit that there was a distraction,” Shaw told News24.

“After that, I started considering what was not necessary as necessary. I made some wrong friends. Because I was at the top at that time. Friendship is also formed. Then they took me here and there. All those things. Then I got away from the track. I used to give 8 hours of practice on the ground. Now it is 4 hours,” he added.

‘I had a family problem’

Prithvi Shaw, who recently sought a No-Objection Certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to play for another state, also revealed that he had a family problem, and this distracted him as well.

He opened up about how he went through a low phase after his grandfather passed away. “There are a lot of things. It's not just that. I had a family problem. My grandfather had passed away. He was very dear to me. There are a lot of things that I can't tell you. But I can feel it.”

“I admit my mistakes. But my dad has always supported me. No matter how bad my time was. He has seen good and bad,” he added.

Prithvi Shaw, who has shared the dressing room with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the past, said no senior player reached out to him during his low phase. However, he said that Rishabh Pant has been in touch with him throughout.

Prithvi Shaw also said that he was not shocked after no IPL team picked him in the IPL mega auction, saying he was “mentally prepared.”

Prithvi Shaw has played five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I for India. He will now represent another state as he has been given the No-Objection Certificate to leave Mumbai cricket.

"I am on track now. I have gone back to basics now. The hard work I used to do 5 years ago, I think I have started that routine again. I believe in myself. I don't know how many people believe in me or not. But I believe in myself. I know how to get there. That's why I am doing all this," said Shaw.

“But one thing that dad has said. Only Prithvi Shaw can bring himself back there. No one else can. So I have left everything,” he added.